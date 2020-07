Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Well maintained one story home in Poway Unified School District, conveniently located near restaurants, farmers market and parks. This bright home has large windows & tile/ carpeted flooring. Updated kitchen with bar for eating and built in micro with matching gas stove. Master boasts en suite bathroom & ceiling fan. Relax in the low maintenance back yard with pergola for outdoor dining or play.