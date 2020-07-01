All apartments in Poway
12745 Robison #8
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

12745 Robison #8

12745 Robison Boulevard · No Longer Available
Poway
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

12745 Robison Boulevard, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
12745 Robison #8 Available 03/06/20 Cute and Cozy Upgraded 2Br/2Ba Upper Condo in Palisades - Cute and Cozy Upgraded 2Br/2Ba
727 Sq Ft
Upper Condo in Palisades
Kitchen and Baths upgraded
Appliances included
A/C and Heat are wall units - Not Central
2 Parking Spaces - 1 Covered
Convenient Community Onsite Coin Laundry - NO W/D or connections in condo
Community Onsite Pool
Poway Schools

** Proof of Renters Insurance is required before Move In**

**Sorry - this owner does not accept any pets**

Very Convenient location - Close to shopping/dining/entertainment/Poway Road/15/56/Miramar

Please Note:
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.

(RLNE2739930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12745 Robison #8 have any available units?
12745 Robison #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12745 Robison #8 have?
Some of 12745 Robison #8's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12745 Robison #8 currently offering any rent specials?
12745 Robison #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12745 Robison #8 pet-friendly?
No, 12745 Robison #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 12745 Robison #8 offer parking?
Yes, 12745 Robison #8 offers parking.
Does 12745 Robison #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12745 Robison #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12745 Robison #8 have a pool?
Yes, 12745 Robison #8 has a pool.
Does 12745 Robison #8 have accessible units?
No, 12745 Robison #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 12745 Robison #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12745 Robison #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12745 Robison #8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12745 Robison #8 has units with air conditioning.

