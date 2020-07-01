12745 Robison #8 Available 03/06/20 Cute and Cozy Upgraded 2Br/2Ba Upper Condo in Palisades - Cute and Cozy Upgraded 2Br/2Ba 727 Sq Ft Upper Condo in Palisades Kitchen and Baths upgraded Appliances included A/C and Heat are wall units - Not Central 2 Parking Spaces - 1 Covered Convenient Community Onsite Coin Laundry - NO W/D or connections in condo Community Onsite Pool Poway Schools
** Proof of Renters Insurance is required before Move In**
**Sorry - this owner does not accept any pets**
Very Convenient location - Close to shopping/dining/entertainment/Poway Road/15/56/Miramar
Please Note: Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
