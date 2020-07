Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Great location in highly sought after Rancho Arbolitos (located in Candy Cane Lane for the holidays). Single story and newly remodeled! Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, Subzero fridge, and Wolf appliances. New bathrooms and flooring throughout. Large yard with beautiful pool/spa and slide. Side yard access for RV, etc. Corner lot on cul-de-sac. 3 car garage and 3 parking in driveway. Highly rated Poway Unified School District. No Pets Allowed. Owner provides pool service and gardening service.