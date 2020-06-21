All apartments in Poway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

12627 Orohaven Ln

12627 Orohaven Lane · (619) 371-5688
Location

12627 Orohaven Lane, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is located in the heart of Poway on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Take advantage of Poway's award winning schools and shopping & dining on Poway Road just blocks away. The home is loaded with character including parquet wood flooring. It also features upgrades including tile flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, and dual pane vinyl windows. In addition, there is a one car garage, laundry room and covered patio in your backyard.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12627 Orohaven Ln have any available units?
12627 Orohaven Ln has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12627 Orohaven Ln have?
Some of 12627 Orohaven Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12627 Orohaven Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12627 Orohaven Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12627 Orohaven Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12627 Orohaven Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12627 Orohaven Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12627 Orohaven Ln does offer parking.
Does 12627 Orohaven Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12627 Orohaven Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12627 Orohaven Ln have a pool?
No, 12627 Orohaven Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12627 Orohaven Ln have accessible units?
No, 12627 Orohaven Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12627 Orohaven Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12627 Orohaven Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 12627 Orohaven Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12627 Orohaven Ln has units with air conditioning.
