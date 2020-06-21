12627 Orohaven Ln

Amenities
This home is located in the heart of Poway on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Take advantage of Poway's award winning schools and shopping & dining on Poway Road just blocks away. The home is loaded with character including parquet wood flooring. It also features upgrades including tile flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, and dual pane vinyl windows. In addition, there is a one car garage, laundry room and covered patio in your backyard.
