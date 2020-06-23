12616 Mcferon Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Newly Renovated house 4BR / 2Ba 1750 sqft available now



MUST SEE !!!! NEWLY RENOVATED HOUSE. Centrally located, 3 bedrooms, family room/4th bedroom and 2 full bathrooms, 1750 sq ft, large living room, sunken dining room, spacious kitchen, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-up, and back patio. New appliances refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. New kitchen cabinets, new counter top, new vinyl plank flooring, new paint, 2 new bathrooms and 4 large bedroom closets. This house has ocean breezes and excellent cross ventilation, large windows, large double glass sliding door from the kitchen to the back patio, decorative fireplace. New ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. Newly landscape large front yard and large fenced backyard, with panoramic view of the mountains and with fruit trees. This is very close to the Poway schools and next to Arbolito subdivision with million dollar houses. Very quiet area and canyon lot. NO PETS. Available NOW. Please call to arrange for viewing.