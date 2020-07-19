All apartments in Poway
12442 Vaughan Rd.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

12442 Vaughan Rd

12442 Vaughan Road · No Longer Available
Location

12442 Vaughan Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM ON LARGE FENCED LOT IN POWAY - This single story 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home has been upgraded with a new kitchen, upgraded bathrooms and wood look durable flooring.

Inside there is a huge living room with a new sliding door that has direct access to a large fenced yard with covered patio.

The remodeled kitchen has
*New white cabinets
*Granite counters
*Stainless steel appliances
*Newer refrigerator

The cozy dining area is right off the kitchen

All of the bedrooms are oversize with large closets

The main bathroom has been upgraded with a new vanity and fixtures

The half bath is just off the master bedroom.

Outside the large yard is completely fenced and the covered patio is great for entertaining.

The attached 2 car garage is large and the over sized driveway can handle a recreational vehicle.

House has central heat and air conditioning

Gardener included

One pet on approval

For more information or an appointment to view this property please call K & L Partners Property Management (858) 842-4045

You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on this address

DRE CA LIC #01877647

(RLNE4844677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12442 Vaughan Rd have any available units?
12442 Vaughan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12442 Vaughan Rd have?
Some of 12442 Vaughan Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12442 Vaughan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12442 Vaughan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12442 Vaughan Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12442 Vaughan Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12442 Vaughan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12442 Vaughan Rd offers parking.
Does 12442 Vaughan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12442 Vaughan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12442 Vaughan Rd have a pool?
No, 12442 Vaughan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12442 Vaughan Rd have accessible units?
No, 12442 Vaughan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12442 Vaughan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12442 Vaughan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12442 Vaughan Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12442 Vaughan Rd has units with air conditioning.

