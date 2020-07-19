12442 Vaughan Rd.

Amenities

3 BEDROOM ON LARGE FENCED LOT IN POWAY - This single story 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home has been upgraded with a new kitchen, upgraded bathrooms and wood look durable flooring.



Inside there is a huge living room with a new sliding door that has direct access to a large fenced yard with covered patio.



The remodeled kitchen has

*New white cabinets

*Granite counters

*Stainless steel appliances

*Newer refrigerator



The cozy dining area is right off the kitchen



All of the bedrooms are oversize with large closets



The main bathroom has been upgraded with a new vanity and fixtures



The half bath is just off the master bedroom.



Outside the large yard is completely fenced and the covered patio is great for entertaining.



The attached 2 car garage is large and the over sized driveway can handle a recreational vehicle.



House has central heat and air conditioning



Gardener included



One pet on approval



For more information or an appointment to view this property please call K & L Partners Property Management (858) 842-4045



You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on this address



DRE CA LIC #01877647



(RLNE4844677)