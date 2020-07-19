12442 Vaughan Rd.

Amenities
3 BEDROOM ON LARGE FENCED LOT IN POWAY - This single story 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home has been upgraded with a new kitchen, upgraded bathrooms and wood look durable flooring.
Inside there is a huge living room with a new sliding door that has direct access to a large fenced yard with covered patio.
The remodeled kitchen has
*New white cabinets
*Granite counters
*Stainless steel appliances
*Newer refrigerator
The cozy dining area is right off the kitchen
All of the bedrooms are oversize with large closets
The main bathroom has been upgraded with a new vanity and fixtures
The half bath is just off the master bedroom.
Outside the large yard is completely fenced and the covered patio is great for entertaining.
The attached 2 car garage is large and the over sized driveway can handle a recreational vehicle.
House has central heat and air conditioning
Gardener included
One pet on approval
For more information or an appointment to view this property please call K & L Partners Property Management (858) 842-4045
You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com. Go to "vacancies" and click on this address
DRE CA LIC #01877647
(RLNE4844677)