Last updated September 11 2019 at 8:02 PM

12247 Wilsey Way.

12247 Wilsey Way · No Longer Available
Location

12247 Wilsey Way, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom/1.5 bath Condo on Wilsey Way in Poway.

In unit laundry with washer and dryer included, fenced back yard, two parking spots.

Pets accepted with pet rent and registration fee.

This complex has 2 pools & clubhouse. Located minutes to: freeways (56 & 15), shopping, restaurants, award winning Poway Unified School District, Many miles of hiking trails, etc.

This unit is on a Rently lockbox and you can register to tour at your convenience.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12247 Wilsey Way. have any available units?
12247 Wilsey Way. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12247 Wilsey Way. have?
Some of 12247 Wilsey Way.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12247 Wilsey Way. currently offering any rent specials?
12247 Wilsey Way. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12247 Wilsey Way. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12247 Wilsey Way. is pet friendly.
Does 12247 Wilsey Way. offer parking?
Yes, 12247 Wilsey Way. offers parking.
Does 12247 Wilsey Way. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12247 Wilsey Way. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12247 Wilsey Way. have a pool?
Yes, 12247 Wilsey Way. has a pool.
Does 12247 Wilsey Way. have accessible units?
No, 12247 Wilsey Way. does not have accessible units.
Does 12247 Wilsey Way. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12247 Wilsey Way. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12247 Wilsey Way. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12247 Wilsey Way. does not have units with air conditioning.
