12247 Wilsey Way.

Spacious 2 bedroom/1.5 bath Condo on Wilsey Way in Poway.



In unit laundry with washer and dryer included, fenced back yard, two parking spots.



Pets accepted with pet rent and registration fee.



This complex has 2 pools & clubhouse. Located minutes to: freeways (56 & 15), shopping, restaurants, award winning Poway Unified School District, Many miles of hiking trails, etc.



This unit is on a Rently lockbox and you can register to tour at your convenience.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.