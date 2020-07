Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave furnished refrigerator

Gorgeous and meticulously maintained home at a quiet cul-de-sac in the gated community of Valencial Creek. Beautifully and tastefully decorated, wood and tile flooring throughout. Either fully furnished or unfurnished. Low maintenance backyard is private and great for entertaining. Lots of parking in the front. Poway school district, near schools, business park, shopping centers and freeways.