Pomona, CA
847 E. Eighth St. Unit C.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

847 E. Eighth St. Unit C.

847 E 8th St · No Longer Available
Location

847 E 8th St, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Small 1 bedroom 1 bath house located at the back of the lot. Unit was completely upgraded in June 2011 with new bath tub/shower, kithchen cabinets and washing machine hookup. Comes with single car garage and storage room. Water & trash are included. Tenant pays for gas and electric. A duplex is located on the front of the lot.
Duplex with 2 1 bedroom units at the front of the property and a 1 bedroom single family house at the rear. Owner pay water & trash, tenants pay gas and electric. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. have any available units?
847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. have?
Some of 847 E. Eighth St. Unit C.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. currently offering any rent specials?
847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. pet-friendly?
No, 847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. offer parking?
Yes, 847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. offers parking.
Does 847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. have a pool?
No, 847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. does not have a pool.
Does 847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. have accessible units?
No, 847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. does not have accessible units.
Does 847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. have units with dishwashers?
No, 847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. have units with air conditioning?
No, 847 E. Eighth St. Unit C. does not have units with air conditioning.
