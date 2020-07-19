847 E. Eighth St. Unit C.

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated bathtub

Small 1 bedroom 1 bath house located at the back of the lot. Unit was completely upgraded in June 2011 with new bath tub/shower, kithchen cabinets and washing machine hookup. Comes with single car garage and storage room. Water & trash are included. Tenant pays for gas and electric. A duplex is located on the front of the lot.

Duplex with 2 1 bedroom units at the front of the property and a 1 bedroom single family house at the rear. Owner pay water & trash, tenants pay gas and electric. NO PETS.