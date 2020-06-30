74 Willowcrest Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome home to 74 Willow crest Ln in Phillips Ranch. Centrally located near shopping centers and freeways this town home will leave you with nothing more to be desired. Featuring 2 bedrooms with private bathrooms and an additional bathroom for guests this home is perfect for a young family or couple. Appliances included are front load washer and dryer, dish washer, stove and microwave, Parking included is 1 car garage and parking space, The hoa pays for water trash, pool and park. come and take a look and make this house your home before someone else does.