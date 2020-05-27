All apartments in Pomona
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 AM

730 Ash Lane

730 Ash Ln · No Longer Available
Location

730 Ash Ln, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new detached Townhouse allow you to enjoy your privacy with no shared walls and the outdoors with your own fenced small courtyard. Close to 210 Freeway and The Claremont Colleges. 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Floorplan has a welcoming entrance with a flexible room for a study or living room leading into your fenced yard. 2 cars attached garage. The second level brings an open floor-plan flowing seamlessly from living area to kitchen with a large island and nook. Granite kitchen counter, Appliances and tile floors are included in the kitchen! Inside laundry closet by the Kitchen. Good size Balcony. Close to Sprouts, Trader Joe's supermarket, Walmart neighborhood Market, Target, shops, restaurants, and Metrolink station. Easy access to 210, 10 and 57 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Ash Lane have any available units?
730 Ash Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 730 Ash Lane have?
Some of 730 Ash Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Ash Lane currently offering any rent specials?
730 Ash Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Ash Lane pet-friendly?
No, 730 Ash Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 730 Ash Lane offer parking?
Yes, 730 Ash Lane offers parking.
Does 730 Ash Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Ash Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Ash Lane have a pool?
No, 730 Ash Lane does not have a pool.
Does 730 Ash Lane have accessible units?
No, 730 Ash Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Ash Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Ash Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Ash Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 Ash Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
