730 Ash Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard parking garage new construction

Brand new detached Townhouse allow you to enjoy your privacy with no shared walls and the outdoors with your own fenced small courtyard. Close to 210 Freeway and The Claremont Colleges. 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Floorplan has a welcoming entrance with a flexible room for a study or living room leading into your fenced yard. 2 cars attached garage. The second level brings an open floor-plan flowing seamlessly from living area to kitchen with a large island and nook. Granite kitchen counter, Appliances and tile floors are included in the kitchen! Inside laundry closet by the Kitchen. Good size Balcony. Close to Sprouts, Trader Joe's supermarket, Walmart neighborhood Market, Target, shops, restaurants, and Metrolink station. Easy access to 210, 10 and 57 Freeway.