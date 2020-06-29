66 Carriage Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Beautifully updated upper level condo in the desirable Phillips Meadows complex. New paint throughout the house with high vaulted ceiling. 2 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths and additional loft with skylight that can be used as entertainment room or as office. Extra storage space in hallway and dining room. Private balcony with laundry closet and outdoor seating. Easy access to 71 and 60 fwy. Close to schools, restaurants, bank, shops (Walmart, Starbucks, grocery stores) and convenient transportation.