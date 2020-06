Amenities

Rental Home/Cottage - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has a 2-car garage with roll-up door. Ample storage closets. Gas stove, full laundry hookups and pantry in kitchen. Ceramic tile throughout the home. Backyard has fruit trees, vegetable garden & mature rose bushes, along with a storage shed/hot house.

There is also a separate cottage in the rear of the property that is 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cottage with a full kitchen & two wall A/C units.



