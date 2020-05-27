All apartments in Pomona
575 North San Antonio Ave

575 North San Antonio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

575 North San Antonio Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
carpet
Spacious 2.5 Bed / 1.5 Bath House (POMONA CA) - 2.5 Bedrooms/1.5 Bath House Now Available for Lease in City of Pomona

Beautiful Craftsman home in Pomona, California. The home has 2.5 bedrooms and bathroom. The kitchen has tile counter tops and sink. The home also has tile floors and new carpet in bedrooms and is very spacious with tall ceilings.

The kitchen has room for a washer and dryer hookups.

The back yard is spacious and has a driveway with room for two cars. Neighborhood is well kept and is in a very convenient location right off the 10 freeway.

Contact Star at (626)582-8001 EXT 133 or TEXT (909)246-2647 to schedule a viewing!

Requirements:
1) Monthly Income:2.5 x rent

2) No Evictions

3) No Bankruptcy

4) Fico Score : 650+up

5) Rental Application : $40.00

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4549109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 North San Antonio Ave have any available units?
575 North San Antonio Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 575 North San Antonio Ave have?
Some of 575 North San Antonio Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 North San Antonio Ave currently offering any rent specials?
575 North San Antonio Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 North San Antonio Ave pet-friendly?
No, 575 North San Antonio Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 575 North San Antonio Ave offer parking?
Yes, 575 North San Antonio Ave does offer parking.
Does 575 North San Antonio Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 North San Antonio Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 North San Antonio Ave have a pool?
No, 575 North San Antonio Ave does not have a pool.
Does 575 North San Antonio Ave have accessible units?
No, 575 North San Antonio Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 575 North San Antonio Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 575 North San Antonio Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 575 North San Antonio Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 575 North San Antonio Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
