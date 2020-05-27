575 North San Antonio Ave

Amenities

Spacious 2.5 Bed / 1.5 Bath House (POMONA CA) - 2.5 Bedrooms/1.5 Bath House Now Available for Lease in City of Pomona



Beautiful Craftsman home in Pomona, California. The home has 2.5 bedrooms and bathroom. The kitchen has tile counter tops and sink. The home also has tile floors and new carpet in bedrooms and is very spacious with tall ceilings.



The kitchen has room for a washer and dryer hookups.



The back yard is spacious and has a driveway with room for two cars. Neighborhood is well kept and is in a very convenient location right off the 10 freeway.



Contact Star at (626)582-8001 EXT 133 or TEXT (909)246-2647 to schedule a viewing!



Requirements:

1) Monthly Income:2.5 x rent



2) No Evictions



3) No Bankruptcy



4) Fico Score : 650+up



5) Rental Application : $40.00



No Pets Allowed



