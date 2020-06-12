31 Sage Canyon Road

Amenities
Beautiful Phillips Ranch CA Home! - Beautiful, well kept home with tile and wood flooring through out~Lush green grass front yard~Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, up graded cabinets, includes refrigerator~Fireplace in living room~Tile tub surround in bathrooms with Granite vanity tops~Spacious back yard~Great location convenient to freeway, shopping, schools, etc.~ Must see~Pets considered on individual basis with $2,000.00 additional deposit~This is an owner managed property. Please call Christine at 909-896-9242 to schedule showings and with all questions~Apply on line at www.largevisionpm.com~Application fee is $60.00 per adult over the age of 18.
(RLNE4597623)