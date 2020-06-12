All apartments in Pomona
Location

31 Sage Canyon Road, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Beautiful Phillips Ranch CA Home! - Beautiful, well kept home with tile and wood flooring through out~Lush green grass front yard~Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, up graded cabinets, includes refrigerator~Fireplace in living room~Tile tub surround in bathrooms with Granite vanity tops~Spacious back yard~Great location convenient to freeway, shopping, schools, etc.~ Must see~Pets considered on individual basis with $2,000.00 additional deposit~This is an owner managed property. Please call Christine at 909-896-9242 to schedule showings and with all questions~Apply on line at www.largevisionpm.com~Application fee is $60.00 per adult over the age of 18.

(RLNE4597623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Sage Canyon Road have any available units?
31 Sage Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 31 Sage Canyon Road have?
Some of 31 Sage Canyon Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Sage Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
31 Sage Canyon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Sage Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Sage Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 31 Sage Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 31 Sage Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 31 Sage Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Sage Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Sage Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 31 Sage Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 31 Sage Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 31 Sage Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Sage Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Sage Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Sage Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Sage Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
