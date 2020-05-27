All apartments in Pomona
31 La Sierra Drive
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

31 La Sierra Drive

31 La Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31 La Sierra Drive, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
view home on the top of the hill. this home has many upgrades. granite counter, appliances and rich wood cabinets. one bedroom downstairs with French door leading to landscaped side yard. upstairs has three spacious bedrooms. master with luxury bath and balcony. new windows throughout . plantation shutters and French door make this very special. family room is open to kitchen nook with French door to backyard. entertaining-wet bar with saloon doors and copper sink with granite counter. three car garage. fresh paint through out the whole house. two bathrooms of upstairs has been remodeled . 4 Bed 3 Bath single family home, high ceiling with spacious rooms. Property locates in Phillips Ranch community, quiet, safe and private, with several community parks and gardens within walking distance. Close to Hwy 57, 60, 71, I-10. 5 to 15 min drive to Rowland Heights, Diamond Bar and Chino Hills, with variety of grocery stores and restaurants within reach. Mountain top garden & patio with 180-degree mountain/city view of Mt Baldy and Big Bear, astonishing night views. One bedroom downstairs with French door leading to landscaped side yard. Spacious master bedroom upstairs with two other bedrooms, luxury bath and balcony. Newly renovated home, with brand new tiles, toilets, faucets in restrooms and several other upgrades. The entire home is recently deep cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 La Sierra Drive have any available units?
31 La Sierra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 31 La Sierra Drive have?
Some of 31 La Sierra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 La Sierra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31 La Sierra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 La Sierra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31 La Sierra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 31 La Sierra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31 La Sierra Drive offers parking.
Does 31 La Sierra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 La Sierra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 La Sierra Drive have a pool?
No, 31 La Sierra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31 La Sierra Drive have accessible units?
No, 31 La Sierra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31 La Sierra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 La Sierra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 La Sierra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 La Sierra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
