31 La Sierra Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

view home on the top of the hill. this home has many upgrades. granite counter, appliances and rich wood cabinets. one bedroom downstairs with French door leading to landscaped side yard. upstairs has three spacious bedrooms. master with luxury bath and balcony. new windows throughout . plantation shutters and French door make this very special. family room is open to kitchen nook with French door to backyard. entertaining-wet bar with saloon doors and copper sink with granite counter. three car garage. fresh paint through out the whole house. two bathrooms of upstairs has been remodeled . 4 Bed 3 Bath single family home, high ceiling with spacious rooms. Property locates in Phillips Ranch community, quiet, safe and private, with several community parks and gardens within walking distance. Close to Hwy 57, 60, 71, I-10. 5 to 15 min drive to Rowland Heights, Diamond Bar and Chino Hills, with variety of grocery stores and restaurants within reach. Mountain top garden & patio with 180-degree mountain/city view of Mt Baldy and Big Bear, astonishing night views. One bedroom downstairs with French door leading to landscaped side yard. Spacious master bedroom upstairs with two other bedrooms, luxury bath and balcony. Newly renovated home, with brand new tiles, toilets, faucets in restrooms and several other upgrades. The entire home is recently deep cleaned.