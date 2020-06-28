All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 295 Freda Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
295 Freda Avenue
Last updated September 10 2019 at 2:45 PM

295 Freda Avenue

295 Freda Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

295 Freda Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Updated Move in ready home in North Pomona up for rent. This home features updated kitchen with Granite countertops, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile Flooring Throughout, good size living room, ample Dining, Cozy Family room, Good size Bedrooms & Bathrooms.. Large backyard. cul-de-sac street with no through trafficWalking distance to school, Close to Metrolink Station, L A County Fair, Medical Center and Ted Green ParkEasy access to freeways, 10FWY, 57 FWY, 71 HWY, & 210 FWYFor terms and details or interested on viewing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 Freda Avenue have any available units?
295 Freda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 295 Freda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
295 Freda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Freda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 295 Freda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 295 Freda Avenue offer parking?
No, 295 Freda Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 295 Freda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 Freda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Freda Avenue have a pool?
No, 295 Freda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 295 Freda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 295 Freda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Freda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 295 Freda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 295 Freda Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 295 Freda Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton