295 Freda Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful Updated Move in ready home in North Pomona up for rent. This home features updated kitchen with Granite countertops, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile Flooring Throughout, good size living room, ample Dining, Cozy Family room, Good size Bedrooms & Bathrooms.. Large backyard. cul-de-sac street with no through trafficWalking distance to school, Close to Metrolink Station, L A County Fair, Medical Center and Ted Green ParkEasy access to freeways, 10FWY, 57 FWY, 71 HWY, & 210 FWYFor terms and details or interested on viewing!!