2467 Lennox Street

Newly updated 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms wonderful house located in quiet tree lined street. Recently remodeled kitchen has granite counter tops, new cabinets and recessed lights. Besides three good size bedrooms, there is covered patio on the back , with plenty room for family entertaining. Fenced front yard with most beautiful landscape on the block, good size backyards has many mature fruit trees. New roof has paid off solar panel installed. Close to the 10 frwy, schools, shopping and restaurants .