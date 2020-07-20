Amenities
21 WILDFLOWER PLACE POMONA, 91766 (2 BED / 2.5 BATH) - This charming property is completely remodeled! This 1343 Sqft home has a newly painted interior and offers 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a loft with custom bookshelves, sun room, large living room with a fireplace and cathedral ceilings, a remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and upgraded appliances, and a master bath w/large jacuzzi tub. It is a private end unit that includes an upgraded tankless water heater, washer, dryer, and refrigerator. The community is gated and offers park like grounds, a pool and spa. This property is also commuter friendly near the 60 Fwy & 71 Fwy close to schools, parks, shops and restaurants.
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pomona Valley Unified
UTILITIES: None. Tenant pays all
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photos with applications.
(RLNE4964386)