Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

21 Wildflower Place

21 Wildflower Place
Location

21 Wildflower Place, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
21 WILDFLOWER PLACE POMONA, 91766 (2 BED / 2.5 BATH) - This charming property is completely remodeled! This 1343 Sqft home has a newly painted interior and offers 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a loft with custom bookshelves, sun room, large living room with a fireplace and cathedral ceilings, a remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets and upgraded appliances, and a master bath w/large jacuzzi tub. It is a private end unit that includes an upgraded tankless water heater, washer, dryer, and refrigerator. The community is gated and offers park like grounds, a pool and spa. This property is also commuter friendly near the 60 Fwy & 71 Fwy close to schools, parks, shops and restaurants.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pomona Valley Unified
UTILITIES: None. Tenant pays all
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photos with applications.

(RLNE4964386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Wildflower Place have any available units?
21 Wildflower Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 21 Wildflower Place have?
Some of 21 Wildflower Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Wildflower Place currently offering any rent specials?
21 Wildflower Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Wildflower Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Wildflower Place is pet friendly.
Does 21 Wildflower Place offer parking?
No, 21 Wildflower Place does not offer parking.
Does 21 Wildflower Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Wildflower Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Wildflower Place have a pool?
Yes, 21 Wildflower Place has a pool.
Does 21 Wildflower Place have accessible units?
No, 21 Wildflower Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Wildflower Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Wildflower Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Wildflower Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Wildflower Place does not have units with air conditioning.
