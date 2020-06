Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Big Condo with 2 Car Attached Garage - New wood floors and freshly painted. This is a newer model and upscale in Pomona. Property is borderline of Claremont by 10fwy and Indian Hill. Close to shopping centers, schools, and mall. If you have any questions please visit RentHMR.com to appyly. No Pets Sorry!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2852937)