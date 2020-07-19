All apartments in Pomona
1330 Estel Drive

Location

1330 Estel Drive, Pomona, CA 91768

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Condo for rent is in a small community with only 33 units gated community, drive up to a 2 car garage attached to the home. Washer and dryer hookups are In laundry room, down stairs is your living room and dinning area along with your kitchen and half bathroom. The upstairs youll find 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with lots of storage space and closet space. Youll enjoy this quite neighborhood and no maintence because gardeners do everything for you. Place is in great condition and also enjoy a balcony on the second floor of the home.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Estel Drive have any available units?
1330 Estel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1330 Estel Drive have?
Some of 1330 Estel Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Estel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Estel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Estel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1330 Estel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1330 Estel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Estel Drive offers parking.
Does 1330 Estel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 Estel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Estel Drive have a pool?
No, 1330 Estel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Estel Drive have accessible units?
No, 1330 Estel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Estel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 Estel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 Estel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 Estel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
