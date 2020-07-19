1330 Estel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Condo for rent is in a small community with only 33 units gated community, drive up to a 2 car garage attached to the home. Washer and dryer hookups are In laundry room, down stairs is your living room and dinning area along with your kitchen and half bathroom. The upstairs youll find 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with lots of storage space and closet space. Youll enjoy this quite neighborhood and no maintence because gardeners do everything for you. Place is in great condition and also enjoy a balcony on the second floor of the home.



No Pets Allowed



