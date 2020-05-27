1185 Douglass Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

1185 DOUGLASS DRIVE POMONA 91768 (4 BED / 2 BATH) - Beautiful Pomona pool home is ready for you! When you arrive you will love the curb appeal and immediately feel at home. As you enter you will appreciate the tile floors found throughout. You'll love the open floor plan and updated kitchen. Down the hall you will find 4 spacious bedrooms and two baths. This home has so many windows allowing for lots of natural light. The backyard is an entertainer's dream! With an covered patio and beautiful pool, it's your private oasis! Don't miss the 2 car detached garage and extra long driveway! This home has parking for you and all your guests! Close to schools, shopping, and easy freeway access, this home is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pomona Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $95 monthly

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.



