Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
1185 Douglass Dr
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

1185 Douglass Dr

1185 Douglas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1185 Douglas Drive, Pomona, CA 91768

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1185 DOUGLASS DRIVE POMONA 91768 (4 BED / 2 BATH) - Beautiful Pomona pool home is ready for you! When you arrive you will love the curb appeal and immediately feel at home. As you enter you will appreciate the tile floors found throughout. You'll love the open floor plan and updated kitchen. Down the hall you will find 4 spacious bedrooms and two baths. This home has so many windows allowing for lots of natural light. The backyard is an entertainer's dream! With an covered patio and beautiful pool, it's your private oasis! Don't miss the 2 car detached garage and extra long driveway! This home has parking for you and all your guests! Close to schools, shopping, and easy freeway access, this home is sure to rent quickly!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pomona Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $95 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.

(RLNE5701935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1185 Douglass Dr have any available units?
1185 Douglass Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1185 Douglass Dr have?
Some of 1185 Douglass Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1185 Douglass Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1185 Douglass Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1185 Douglass Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1185 Douglass Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1185 Douglass Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1185 Douglass Dr offers parking.
Does 1185 Douglass Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1185 Douglass Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1185 Douglass Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1185 Douglass Dr has a pool.
Does 1185 Douglass Dr have accessible units?
No, 1185 Douglass Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1185 Douglass Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1185 Douglass Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1185 Douglass Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1185 Douglass Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

