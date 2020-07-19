1170 E Grand Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage air conditioning

NO PETS. Spacious townhouse with walk in pantry and master suite. One bedroom has a balcony. New laminate flooring upstairs. New paint throughout. Tile flooring on main level. Has central A/C. Washer dryer hookups. Attached two car garage. It is in a gated community