Pomona, CA
1170 E Grand Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1170 E Grand Avenue

1170 E Grand Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1170 E Grand Ave, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
NO PETS. Spacious townhouse with walk in pantry and master suite. One bedroom has a balcony. New laminate flooring upstairs. New paint throughout. Tile flooring on main level. Has central A/C. Washer dryer hookups. Attached two car garage. It is in a gated community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 E Grand Avenue have any available units?
1170 E Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1170 E Grand Avenue have?
Some of 1170 E Grand Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 E Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1170 E Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 E Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1170 E Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1170 E Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1170 E Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 1170 E Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1170 E Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 E Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1170 E Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1170 E Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1170 E Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 E Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1170 E Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1170 E Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1170 E Grand Avenue has units with air conditioning.
