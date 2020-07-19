NO PETS. Spacious townhouse with walk in pantry and master suite. One bedroom has a balcony. New laminate flooring upstairs. New paint throughout. Tile flooring on main level. Has central A/C. Washer dryer hookups. Attached two car garage. It is in a gated community
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1170 E Grand Avenue have any available units?
1170 E Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1170 E Grand Avenue have?
Some of 1170 E Grand Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 E Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1170 E Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.