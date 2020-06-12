11 Knoll Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move in condition lease in beautiful Phillips Ranch. Located on a quiet cul de sac with a 5 minute walk to the mile long greenbelt- that is one of the gems of "The Ranch". All 4 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths, with 2381 sf on a large 9305 sf lot. Nicely upgraded with fresh paint, new carpet, laminate wood floors. Cathedral ceilings greet you as you enter the double door entry- extending through the living room. Natural light floods the living and dining rooms through high mounted windows. Sparkling clean kitchen with nook and easy access to the back yard from the sliding door. Master bedroom with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, recessed LED lighting. Remodeled master bath with walk in tiled shower and separate tub. Spacious master walk in closet, double sink vanity. Secondary bedrooms: some with ceiling fans and recessed LED lighting. One bedroom has its own private balcony looking toward the east. Marvelous back yard with a large concrete patio and ample green lawns. Automatic sprinklers, rose bushes, gardener is included. Tenant to water the yards. Newer dual pane windows throughout for energy efficiency. Central air/heat. 3 car attached garage with large laundry area. Award winning schools are shared with N. Diamond Bar. Easy freeway access to the 60, 10, 71, 1nd 57. Excellent nearby shopping centers, Winco, Target, Starbucks, restaurants, and more.