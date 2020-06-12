All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 11 Knoll Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
11 Knoll Ridge Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:15 PM

11 Knoll Ridge Drive

11 Knoll Ridge Drive · (951) 202-8950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11 Knoll Ridge Drive, Pomona, CA 91766

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2381 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in condition lease in beautiful Phillips Ranch. Located on a quiet cul de sac with a 5 minute walk to the mile long greenbelt- that is one of the gems of "The Ranch". All 4 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths, with 2381 sf on a large 9305 sf lot. Nicely upgraded with fresh paint, new carpet, laminate wood floors. Cathedral ceilings greet you as you enter the double door entry- extending through the living room. Natural light floods the living and dining rooms through high mounted windows. Sparkling clean kitchen with nook and easy access to the back yard from the sliding door. Master bedroom with a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, recessed LED lighting. Remodeled master bath with walk in tiled shower and separate tub. Spacious master walk in closet, double sink vanity. Secondary bedrooms: some with ceiling fans and recessed LED lighting. One bedroom has its own private balcony looking toward the east. Marvelous back yard with a large concrete patio and ample green lawns. Automatic sprinklers, rose bushes, gardener is included. Tenant to water the yards. Newer dual pane windows throughout for energy efficiency. Central air/heat. 3 car attached garage with large laundry area. Award winning schools are shared with N. Diamond Bar. Easy freeway access to the 60, 10, 71, 1nd 57. Excellent nearby shopping centers, Winco, Target, Starbucks, restaurants, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Knoll Ridge Drive have any available units?
11 Knoll Ridge Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Knoll Ridge Drive have?
Some of 11 Knoll Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Knoll Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11 Knoll Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Knoll Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11 Knoll Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 11 Knoll Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11 Knoll Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 11 Knoll Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Knoll Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Knoll Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 11 Knoll Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11 Knoll Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11 Knoll Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Knoll Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Knoll Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Knoll Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Knoll Ridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11 Knoll Ridge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity