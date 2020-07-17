All apartments in Pleasanton
4380 Diavila Avenue
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

4380 Diavila Avenue

4380 Diavila Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4380 Diavila Avenue, Pleasanton, CA 94588

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Pleasanton Location! - Super Pleasanton home with great location near 580 and BART is a short car ride away. Home is also near the neighborhood Park and zoned for some of the top schools in Pleasanton. This home has fresh paint and brand new flooring throughout.

Residence Description:

Main Floor:
• Vaulted ceilings
• Spacious Living Room
• Formal Dining Room
• Good Sized Kitchen equipped with Refrigerator, Gas Cook Top, Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher.
• Kitchen also has a lot of cabinet space and counter space.
• Family room with Fireplace
• Laundry closet with washer and dryer
• Half bathroom

Second Floor:
• Spacious Master Suite with 2 large walk-in closets
• Large master bathroom with dual vanity areas, big bath tub and shower stall.
• 2 additional big bedrooms
• Hall Full Bathroom

Other Features:
• Lovely back yard with patio (landscape service is included in rent)
• 2 Car Garage

Available for immediate Move-in
• One year lease
• FIRM NO PET POLICY

(RLNE4025433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4380 Diavila Avenue have any available units?
4380 Diavila Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasanton, CA.
What amenities does 4380 Diavila Avenue have?
Some of 4380 Diavila Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4380 Diavila Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4380 Diavila Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4380 Diavila Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4380 Diavila Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasanton.
Does 4380 Diavila Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4380 Diavila Avenue offers parking.
Does 4380 Diavila Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4380 Diavila Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4380 Diavila Avenue have a pool?
No, 4380 Diavila Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4380 Diavila Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4380 Diavila Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4380 Diavila Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4380 Diavila Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4380 Diavila Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4380 Diavila Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
