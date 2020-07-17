4380 Diavila Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great Pleasanton Location! - Super Pleasanton home with great location near 580 and BART is a short car ride away. Home is also near the neighborhood Park and zoned for some of the top schools in Pleasanton. This home has fresh paint and brand new flooring throughout.



Residence Description:



Main Floor:

• Vaulted ceilings

• Spacious Living Room

• Formal Dining Room

• Good Sized Kitchen equipped with Refrigerator, Gas Cook Top, Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher.

• Kitchen also has a lot of cabinet space and counter space.

• Family room with Fireplace

• Laundry closet with washer and dryer

• Half bathroom



Second Floor:

• Spacious Master Suite with 2 large walk-in closets

• Large master bathroom with dual vanity areas, big bath tub and shower stall.

• 2 additional big bedrooms

• Hall Full Bathroom



Other Features:

• Lovely back yard with patio (landscape service is included in rent)

• 2 Car Garage



Available for immediate Move-in

• One year lease

• FIRM NO PET POLICY



