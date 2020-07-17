2420 Tapestry Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364 Fully available on August 1st week.



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Beautiful, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom single-family home in the city of Pleasanton, CA. It was built in 1995 and fully renovated last year. Just a few minutes away to and from Downtown Pleasanton. Closely located to the BART station, to the 2 major highways 680 and 580, and the mall!



Luxurious, spacious, and bright interior that features an office room, fireplace, high ceilings, large windows, chic recessed/suspended lighting, and hardwood/tile flooring. A small room downstairs with a shelf and a built-in desk that one can put several monitors on top of it. There’s a family room that has a built-in entertainment center and two front and back speakers installed on the ceiling for a maximum entertainment experience. The newly remodeled kitchen has a newly built kitchen island, fine cabinets, spice racks, granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, food warmer, and microwave. It’s also equipped with a water softener and water purifier in the kitchen sink (separate faucet). The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Vanity cabinets, pedestal sink, bathtub, and enclosed shower/tub combos equipped its elegant bathrooms. It has central air conditioning, ceiling fans, and gas heating. Washer and dryer are in-unit for your convenience. This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



The exterior has a lovely yard full of fruit trees and roses that must be maintained by the tenants (except the front yard, it will be the HOA). Its resort-like backyard is fully-maintained with a sprinkler system and night lamps that automatically turn on whenever in use. The house has a solar panel/level 2 charging station system. It h



(RLNE5878339)