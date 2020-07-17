All apartments in Pleasanton
2420 Tapestry Way

2420 Tapestry Way · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Tapestry Way, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364 Fully available on August 1st week.

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Beautiful, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom single-family home in the city of Pleasanton, CA. It was built in 1995 and fully renovated last year. Just a few minutes away to and from Downtown Pleasanton. Closely located to the BART station, to the 2 major highways 680 and 580, and the mall!

Luxurious, spacious, and bright interior that features an office room, fireplace, high ceilings, large windows, chic recessed/suspended lighting, and hardwood/tile flooring. A small room downstairs with a shelf and a built-in desk that one can put several monitors on top of it. There’s a family room that has a built-in entertainment center and two front and back speakers installed on the ceiling for a maximum entertainment experience. The newly remodeled kitchen has a newly built kitchen island, fine cabinets, spice racks, granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, food warmer, and microwave. It’s also equipped with a water softener and water purifier in the kitchen sink (separate faucet). The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Vanity cabinets, pedestal sink, bathtub, and enclosed shower/tub combos equipped its elegant bathrooms. It has central air conditioning, ceiling fans, and gas heating. Washer and dryer are in-unit for your convenience. This is a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

The exterior has a lovely yard full of fruit trees and roses that must be maintained by the tenants (except the front yard, it will be the HOA). Its resort-like backyard is fully-maintained with a sprinkler system and night lamps that automatically turn on whenever in use. The house has a solar panel/level 2 charging station system. It h

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

