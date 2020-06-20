1984 Taboada Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage

Spacious & Modern Pleasanton Townhouse - Property Id: 288590



Appointments Available This Saturday & Sunday - The first floor features a quiet private bedroom with a full bathroom and a spacious two car garage. The second floor is bright and airy. Natural light fills the kitchen, dining room and living room in an open concept floor plan with a bedroom and a full bathroom. The large kitchen showcases white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a large island with elegant quartz counter tops. Hardwood flooring throughout. The third floor has a spacious master bedroom that accommodates a king size bed. Upgraded walk in closet and en-suite bath featuring double vanity. Two bedrooms share a bathroom with alcove tub/shower. Separate laundry room off hallway. This townhouse is located in a family friendly community that offers an open space, a tot lot and 2 outdoor grill stations steps away from the home. It is easy to create a work life balance living close to work centers, BART station, restaurants, shopping, outdoor amenities and public parks

No Pets Allowed



