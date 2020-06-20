All apartments in Pleasanton
Find more places like 1984 Taboada Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasanton, CA
/
1984 Taboada Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1984 Taboada Ln

1984 Taboada Ln · (925) 963-6606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pleasanton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1984 Taboada Ln, Pleasanton, CA 94588

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 4 baths, $4195 · Avail. now

$4,195

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious & Modern Pleasanton Townhouse - Property Id: 288590

Appointments Available This Saturday & Sunday - The first floor features a quiet private bedroom with a full bathroom and a spacious two car garage. The second floor is bright and airy. Natural light fills the kitchen, dining room and living room in an open concept floor plan with a bedroom and a full bathroom. The large kitchen showcases white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a large island with elegant quartz counter tops. Hardwood flooring throughout. The third floor has a spacious master bedroom that accommodates a king size bed. Upgraded walk in closet and en-suite bath featuring double vanity. Two bedrooms share a bathroom with alcove tub/shower. Separate laundry room off hallway. This townhouse is located in a family friendly community that offers an open space, a tot lot and 2 outdoor grill stations steps away from the home. It is easy to create a work life balance living close to work centers, BART station, restaurants, shopping, outdoor amenities and public parks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288590
Property Id 288590

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1984 Taboada Ln have any available units?
1984 Taboada Ln has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1984 Taboada Ln have?
Some of 1984 Taboada Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1984 Taboada Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1984 Taboada Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1984 Taboada Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1984 Taboada Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasanton.
Does 1984 Taboada Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1984 Taboada Ln does offer parking.
Does 1984 Taboada Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1984 Taboada Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1984 Taboada Ln have a pool?
No, 1984 Taboada Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1984 Taboada Ln have accessible units?
No, 1984 Taboada Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1984 Taboada Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1984 Taboada Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1984 Taboada Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1984 Taboada Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1984 Taboada Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr
Pleasanton, CA 94588
The Promenade
5300 Case Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way
Pleasanton, CA 94566
IMT Pleasanton
3992 Stoneridge Dr
Pleasanton, CA 94588
Pleasanton Heights
3800 Vineyard Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd
Pleasanton, CA 94588
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr
Pleasanton, CA 94588

Similar Pages

Pleasanton 1 BedroomsPleasanton 2 Bedrooms
Pleasanton Apartments with PoolPleasanton Dog Friendly Apartments
Pleasanton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CA
Daly City, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pleasanton Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity