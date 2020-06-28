96 Glen Summer Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Located in the sought-after San Rafael flats neighborhood of Pasadena, this quaint Spanish style home has been remodeled and expanded with careful attention to quality and detail in keeping with the original character and charm. Among its many special features are custom wood windows and solid core interior doors, coved ceilings, built-in niches, a fireplace w/mantle, hardwood floors in living, dining and bedrooms. The home comes with copper plumbing, updated electrical, central air and heatingsystems, and a security system. The master suite is spacious with plenty of closet space and French doors leading out to a delightful backyard. The master bath is luxurious with its relaxing spa tub and double sinks. Located near many of Pasadena's attractions such as The Rose Bowl, Old Pasadena and The Arroyo Seco, you can be sure to stay busy in this lovely West Pasadena Neighborhood.