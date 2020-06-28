All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:17 PM

96 Glen Summer Road

96 Glen Summer Road · No Longer Available
Location

96 Glen Summer Road, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Located in the sought-after San Rafael flats neighborhood of Pasadena, this quaint Spanish style home has been remodeled and expanded with careful attention to quality and detail in keeping with the original character and charm. Among its many special features are custom wood windows and solid core interior doors, coved ceilings, built-in niches, a fireplace w/mantle, hardwood floors in living, dining and bedrooms. The home comes with copper plumbing, updated electrical, central air and heatingsystems, and a security system. The master suite is spacious with plenty of closet space and French doors leading out to a delightful backyard. The master bath is luxurious with its relaxing spa tub and double sinks. Located near many of Pasadena's attractions such as The Rose Bowl, Old Pasadena and The Arroyo Seco, you can be sure to stay busy in this lovely West Pasadena Neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Glen Summer Road have any available units?
96 Glen Summer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 96 Glen Summer Road have?
Some of 96 Glen Summer Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Glen Summer Road currently offering any rent specials?
96 Glen Summer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Glen Summer Road pet-friendly?
No, 96 Glen Summer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 96 Glen Summer Road offer parking?
No, 96 Glen Summer Road does not offer parking.
Does 96 Glen Summer Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 Glen Summer Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Glen Summer Road have a pool?
No, 96 Glen Summer Road does not have a pool.
Does 96 Glen Summer Road have accessible units?
No, 96 Glen Summer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Glen Summer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 Glen Summer Road has units with dishwashers.
