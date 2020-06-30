832 S Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful two-master suite Townhome in the very desirable area of Madison Heights. This Home as a comfortable floor plan and good size space, with a large living room and dining area for entertaining. The two Master Suites upstairs along with a laundry area and Linen Closet give plenty of privacy and usability. There's also a very lovely private patio off the living room with views of the mountains. For ease and security there's a direct access large 2 car garage. Quiet and easy living in a great location that is only a few blocs from the Fillmore Station of the Gold line, Trader Joes, CVS, Starbucks and much more. Located on a beautiful tree lined streets, you'll see neighbors walking and enjoying. Close to the big city but enjoy a small town feel and only 8 blocks to Old Towne Pasadena with great restaurants and shops. Easy access to 110, 210 AND 134 Freeways. Unit is North facing, mid row unit. Pet free/smoke free unit.