All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 832 S Magnolia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
832 S Magnolia Avenue
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:39 PM

832 S Magnolia Avenue

832 Magnolia Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

832 Magnolia Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two-master suite Townhome in the very desirable area of Madison Heights. This Home as a comfortable floor plan and good size space, with a large living room and dining area for entertaining. The two Master Suites upstairs along with a laundry area and Linen Closet give plenty of privacy and usability. There's also a very lovely private patio off the living room with views of the mountains. For ease and security there's a direct access large 2 car garage. Quiet and easy living in a great location that is only a few blocs from the Fillmore Station of the Gold line, Trader Joes, CVS, Starbucks and much more. Located on a beautiful tree lined streets, you'll see neighbors walking and enjoying. Close to the big city but enjoy a small town feel and only 8 blocks to Old Towne Pasadena with great restaurants and shops. Easy access to 110, 210 AND 134 Freeways. Unit is North facing, mid row unit. Pet free/smoke free unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 S Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
832 S Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 832 S Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
832 S Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 S Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 832 S Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 832 S Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 832 S Magnolia Avenue offers parking.
Does 832 S Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 S Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 S Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 832 S Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 832 S Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 832 S Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 832 S Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 S Magnolia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 832 S Magnolia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 832 S Magnolia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton