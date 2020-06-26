785 S Marengo Avenue

Amenities

Built in 2006, this lovely 3-bedroom end-unit town home style condo is conveniently located near Old Town Pasadena’s shops, Huntington Hospital, Cal Tech & freeways, restaurants, night life and only minutes to Arroyo Parkway where you can find your day to day favorites like Starbucks, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and many more!Just blocks from Fillmore Gold Line station,yet away from the hustle & bustle! Beautiful architectural design includes a stunning street presence,courtyard entry with dramatic pillar detailing,fountain and gathering place.Freshly painted inside,and professionally and meticulously cleaned.Upon entering the residence,you will appreciate its open floor plan, abundant natural light, and sense of privacy.The thoughtfully designed,multi-level floor plan provides excellent separation of living and bedroom areas.The kitchen is spacious and open with plenty of cabinet and granite counter space and is equipped with stainless steel appliances.Generous dining space;convenient powder bath on the main level.All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs including a master suite with 2 closets, full bath and vanity.Other features include laminate flooring,2-car garage with direct access, private laundry room with gas washer and dryer hook ups,recessed lighting, and window blinds throughout.This is a well-maintained,8-unit community and situated close to all the best Pasadena has to offer.Home comes with stainless steel refrigerator,and owners pay for the association dues and trash.