Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:25 PM

785 S Marengo Avenue

785 S Marengo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

785 S Marengo Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
Raymond Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Built in 2006, this lovely 3-bedroom end-unit town home style condo is conveniently located near Old Town Pasadena’s shops, Huntington Hospital, Cal Tech & freeways, restaurants, night life and only minutes to Arroyo Parkway where you can find your day to day favorites like Starbucks, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and many more!Just blocks from Fillmore Gold Line station,yet away from the hustle & bustle! Beautiful architectural design includes a stunning street presence,courtyard entry with dramatic pillar detailing,fountain and gathering place.Freshly painted inside,and professionally and meticulously cleaned.Upon entering the residence,you will appreciate its open floor plan, abundant natural light, and sense of privacy.The thoughtfully designed,multi-level floor plan provides excellent separation of living and bedroom areas.The kitchen is spacious and open with plenty of cabinet and granite counter space and is equipped with stainless steel appliances.Generous dining space;convenient powder bath on the main level.All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs including a master suite with 2 closets, full bath and vanity.Other features include laminate flooring,2-car garage with direct access, private laundry room with gas washer and dryer hook ups,recessed lighting, and window blinds throughout.This is a well-maintained,8-unit community and situated close to all the best Pasadena has to offer.Home comes with stainless steel refrigerator,and owners pay for the association dues and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 S Marengo Avenue have any available units?
785 S Marengo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 785 S Marengo Avenue have?
Some of 785 S Marengo Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 S Marengo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
785 S Marengo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 S Marengo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 785 S Marengo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 785 S Marengo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 785 S Marengo Avenue offers parking.
Does 785 S Marengo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 785 S Marengo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 S Marengo Avenue have a pool?
No, 785 S Marengo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 785 S Marengo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 785 S Marengo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 785 S Marengo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 785 S Marengo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
