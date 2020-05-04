736 N Garfield Ave #102

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Town House, gated, bedroom with balcony, extra bathrooms - Rent is $2275 1st 2 months thereafter $2500



Located just north Orange Grove ave., minutes from Old town PASADENA, Close to Rose Bowl and South Pasadena.

Gated town house, 2 assigned garage parking, central AC. large living room, three bedrooms with private balcony. Laundry hook up inside of unit.



Close to local large strip mall, post office, super market and Fwy.



For special showing call or text For Special showing please call Luis 626-688-1413



Real Property Management Fairmate office 626-338-6688



we are looking for monthly house hold income of $7800, credit over 675, with no eviction record, no bankruptcy, no collections.



one pet under 10 Lbs allowed with $100 per month rent and all registration, insurance, permits required



