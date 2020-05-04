All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

736 N Garfield Ave #102

736 North Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

736 North Garfield Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Villa Parke

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Town House, gated, bedroom with balcony, extra bathrooms - Rent is $2275 1st 2 months thereafter $2500

Located just north Orange Grove ave., minutes from Old town PASADENA, Close to Rose Bowl and South Pasadena.
Gated town house, 2 assigned garage parking, central AC. large living room, three bedrooms with private balcony. Laundry hook up inside of unit.

Close to local large strip mall, post office, super market and Fwy.

For special showing call or text For Special showing please call Luis 626-688-1413

Real Property Management Fairmate office 626-338-6688

we are looking for monthly house hold income of $7800, credit over 675, with no eviction record, no bankruptcy, no collections.

one pet under 10 Lbs allowed with $100 per month rent and all registration, insurance, permits required

(RLNE4559209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 N Garfield Ave #102 have any available units?
736 N Garfield Ave #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 N Garfield Ave #102 have?
Some of 736 N Garfield Ave #102's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 N Garfield Ave #102 currently offering any rent specials?
736 N Garfield Ave #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 N Garfield Ave #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 N Garfield Ave #102 is pet friendly.
Does 736 N Garfield Ave #102 offer parking?
Yes, 736 N Garfield Ave #102 offers parking.
Does 736 N Garfield Ave #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 N Garfield Ave #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 N Garfield Ave #102 have a pool?
No, 736 N Garfield Ave #102 does not have a pool.
Does 736 N Garfield Ave #102 have accessible units?
No, 736 N Garfield Ave #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 736 N Garfield Ave #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 N Garfield Ave #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
