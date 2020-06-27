720 E Mountain Street

Amenities

Immaculate and recently updated one bedroom upper floor end unit with a large private PATIO! Located in this highly sought after Mid Century gated building overlooking a charming and professionally landscaped courtyard. Beautiful kitchen updates include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large microwave, range/oven and garbage disposal. Bathroom features newly installed hand held shower head, custom tile and ceiling fan/heater. Gorgeous premium laminate flooring with newly installed double pane energy saving windows. Recessed lighting with dimmers, beautiful wood crafted ceiling fans, upgraded mirrored designer closet system and newly installed A/C unit with remote control. Quick access to freeway, close to shopping, dining, metro and conveniently located to South Lake and Old Town. Gated parking with remote control entry, one assigned parking space and shared laundry area make this the perfect place to call home! Pet Friendly!