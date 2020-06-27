All apartments in Pasadena
720 E Mountain Street
Last updated May 17 2020 at 12:28 PM

720 E Mountain Street

720 East Mountain Street · No Longer Available
Location

720 East Mountain Street, Pasadena, CA 91104
Olive Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Immaculate and recently updated one bedroom upper floor end unit with a large private PATIO! Located in this highly sought after Mid Century gated building overlooking a charming and professionally landscaped courtyard. Beautiful kitchen updates include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large microwave, range/oven and garbage disposal. Bathroom features newly installed hand held shower head, custom tile and ceiling fan/heater. Gorgeous premium laminate flooring with newly installed double pane energy saving windows. Recessed lighting with dimmers, beautiful wood crafted ceiling fans, upgraded mirrored designer closet system and newly installed A/C unit with remote control. Quick access to freeway, close to shopping, dining, metro and conveniently located to South Lake and Old Town. Gated parking with remote control entry, one assigned parking space and shared laundry area make this the perfect place to call home! Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 E Mountain Street have any available units?
720 E Mountain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 E Mountain Street have?
Some of 720 E Mountain Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 E Mountain Street currently offering any rent specials?
720 E Mountain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 E Mountain Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 E Mountain Street is pet friendly.
Does 720 E Mountain Street offer parking?
Yes, 720 E Mountain Street offers parking.
Does 720 E Mountain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 E Mountain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 E Mountain Street have a pool?
No, 720 E Mountain Street does not have a pool.
Does 720 E Mountain Street have accessible units?
No, 720 E Mountain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 720 E Mountain Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 E Mountain Street does not have units with dishwashers.
