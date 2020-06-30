71 N Bonnie Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful, free-standing town home with attached 2 car garage is ready for occupancy. The home is located at the front of the complex with front yard space and ample sized covered patio. As you step through front door you will be greeted by the open concept, the wood like flooring throughout and a kitchen complete with stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and granite counter tops and island. The living room and dining room are light and bright with dual sliding doors leading to the outdoor patio, windows with upgraded window coverings which continue throughout the home and a guest bathroom. Upstairs there is a family room; washer and dryer included in its own closet. The master retreat has its own balcony, a walk in closet, and a master bathroom with dual sinks, stand alone shower, large soak tub with another in-bath shower. Another two bedrooms grace the second floor with a full bathroom, including dual sinks, shower/tub combo. The location is this property is just off of Colorado Blvd; a 5 minute walk to Pasadena City College, close to Cal Tech, banks, restaurants, shops and Old Town Pasadena, easy freeway and Metro Gold Line access.