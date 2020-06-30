All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated April 7 2020 at 1:58 PM

71 N Bonnie Avenue

71 North Bonnie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

71 North Bonnie Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Marceline

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, free-standing town home with attached 2 car garage is ready for occupancy. The home is located at the front of the complex with front yard space and ample sized covered patio. As you step through front door you will be greeted by the open concept, the wood like flooring throughout and a kitchen complete with stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and granite counter tops and island. The living room and dining room are light and bright with dual sliding doors leading to the outdoor patio, windows with upgraded window coverings which continue throughout the home and a guest bathroom. Upstairs there is a family room; washer and dryer included in its own closet. The master retreat has its own balcony, a walk in closet, and a master bathroom with dual sinks, stand alone shower, large soak tub with another in-bath shower. Another two bedrooms grace the second floor with a full bathroom, including dual sinks, shower/tub combo. The location is this property is just off of Colorado Blvd; a 5 minute walk to Pasadena City College, close to Cal Tech, banks, restaurants, shops and Old Town Pasadena, easy freeway and Metro Gold Line access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 N Bonnie Avenue have any available units?
71 N Bonnie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 N Bonnie Avenue have?
Some of 71 N Bonnie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 N Bonnie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
71 N Bonnie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 N Bonnie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 71 N Bonnie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 71 N Bonnie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 71 N Bonnie Avenue offers parking.
Does 71 N Bonnie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 N Bonnie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 N Bonnie Avenue have a pool?
No, 71 N Bonnie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 71 N Bonnie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 71 N Bonnie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 71 N Bonnie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 N Bonnie Avenue has units with dishwashers.

