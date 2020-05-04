All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

655 ELLIOTT Drive

655 Elliott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

655 Elliott Drive, Pasadena, CA 91106
Oak Knoll

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beneath a graceful branches of a deodar cedar is a single level beauty -- painstakingly restored to allow its vintage charm to shine through while including tasteful upgrades for today's lifestyle. The spacious and period-appropriate kitchen features a La Cornue range and quartz counters. Sun-filled living and dining rooms open to a covered patio and expansive yard beyond. Flanking the public spaces of home are several bedroom wings --- one offering two gracious bedrooms and a jewel-box bath, and two additional nooks each with their restored own bedroom and bath --- an ideal layout for hosting family and friends. A flat and grassy yard, gated driveway, two car garage, hobby shop (or store) and a myriad of professionally planted beds are the perfect backdrop for languid lunches and fun-filled afternoons. Moments to The Langham, Huntington, Lacy Park, Polytechnic and Cal Tech.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 ELLIOTT Drive have any available units?
655 ELLIOTT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 ELLIOTT Drive have?
Some of 655 ELLIOTT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 ELLIOTT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
655 ELLIOTT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 ELLIOTT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 655 ELLIOTT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 655 ELLIOTT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 655 ELLIOTT Drive offers parking.
Does 655 ELLIOTT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 ELLIOTT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 ELLIOTT Drive have a pool?
No, 655 ELLIOTT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 655 ELLIOTT Drive have accessible units?
No, 655 ELLIOTT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 655 ELLIOTT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 ELLIOTT Drive has units with dishwashers.

