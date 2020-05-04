655 ELLIOTT Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beneath a graceful branches of a deodar cedar is a single level beauty -- painstakingly restored to allow its vintage charm to shine through while including tasteful upgrades for today's lifestyle. The spacious and period-appropriate kitchen features a La Cornue range and quartz counters. Sun-filled living and dining rooms open to a covered patio and expansive yard beyond. Flanking the public spaces of home are several bedroom wings --- one offering two gracious bedrooms and a jewel-box bath, and two additional nooks each with their restored own bedroom and bath --- an ideal layout for hosting family and friends. A flat and grassy yard, gated driveway, two car garage, hobby shop (or store) and a myriad of professionally planted beds are the perfect backdrop for languid lunches and fun-filled afternoons. Moments to The Langham, Huntington, Lacy Park, Polytechnic and Cal Tech.