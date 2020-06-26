All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 636 N Holliston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
636 N Holliston Avenue
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:13 PM

636 N Holliston Avenue

636 North Holliston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

636 North Holliston Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Catalina Villas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Spacious 2-bedroom unit in a gorgeous complex situated in the city of Pasadena. This well equipped apartment has a quaint courtyard with ample room to walk around. The unit has its own attached 2-car garage, accessible through a private staircase within the unit. It also comes with built-in AC and washer/dryer hookups inside the unit. Tenant is to provide their own stackable washer/dryer. The unit also has a shared balcony in the rear. You must see it to appreciate all the benefits! Contact manager for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 N Holliston Avenue have any available units?
636 N Holliston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 N Holliston Avenue have?
Some of 636 N Holliston Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 N Holliston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
636 N Holliston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 N Holliston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 636 N Holliston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 636 N Holliston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 636 N Holliston Avenue offers parking.
Does 636 N Holliston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 N Holliston Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 N Holliston Avenue have a pool?
No, 636 N Holliston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 636 N Holliston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 636 N Holliston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 636 N Holliston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 N Holliston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton