636 N Holliston Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Spacious 2-bedroom unit in a gorgeous complex situated in the city of Pasadena. This well equipped apartment has a quaint courtyard with ample room to walk around. The unit has its own attached 2-car garage, accessible through a private staircase within the unit. It also comes with built-in AC and washer/dryer hookups inside the unit. Tenant is to provide their own stackable washer/dryer. The unit also has a shared balcony in the rear. You must see it to appreciate all the benefits! Contact manager for showing.