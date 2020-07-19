All apartments in Pasadena
635 Sidney Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

635 Sidney Ave

635 Sidney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

635 Sidney Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Eaton Blanche Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Newly updated 2 bed with den + 2 bath in Pasadena bordering San Marino. Smaller bedroom converted to a very large walk in closet as part of master suite, but can be used as den. Very large backyard with lemon, pomegranate, apple, and fig trees. Attached garage with plenty of storage and wired for 240v EV charging. Central AC and heat with Nest Thermostat. Wired ADT security. Updated plumbing, electrical. Recessed lighting and dimmed lighting throughout the home. West Elm lighting in dining room. Living room wired for surround sound, fiber internet (ethernet ports in every room), DirectTV, and mounted TV. Mounted TV also in master suite. Close to Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Target, etc. and great East Pasadena restaurants. Minutes from 210 freeway.

(RLNE4694633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Sidney Ave have any available units?
635 Sidney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Sidney Ave have?
Some of 635 Sidney Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Sidney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
635 Sidney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Sidney Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 Sidney Ave is pet friendly.
Does 635 Sidney Ave offer parking?
Yes, 635 Sidney Ave offers parking.
Does 635 Sidney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 Sidney Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Sidney Ave have a pool?
No, 635 Sidney Ave does not have a pool.
Does 635 Sidney Ave have accessible units?
No, 635 Sidney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Sidney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 Sidney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

