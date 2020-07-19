635 Sidney Ave

Amenities
Newly updated 2 bed with den + 2 bath in Pasadena bordering San Marino. Smaller bedroom converted to a very large walk in closet as part of master suite, but can be used as den. Very large backyard with lemon, pomegranate, apple, and fig trees. Attached garage with plenty of storage and wired for 240v EV charging. Central AC and heat with Nest Thermostat. Wired ADT security. Updated plumbing, electrical. Recessed lighting and dimmed lighting throughout the home. West Elm lighting in dining room. Living room wired for surround sound, fiber internet (ethernet ports in every room), DirectTV, and mounted TV. Mounted TV also in master suite. Close to Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Target, etc. and great East Pasadena restaurants. Minutes from 210 freeway.
(RLNE4694633)