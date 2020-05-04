All apartments in Pasadena
605 N Los Robles Avenue
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:37 AM

605 N Los Robles Avenue

605 Los Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

605 Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Villa Parke

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Immaculate and newly updated one bedroom second floor balcony unit located in this highly sought after mid century building. The recently remodeled kitchen has been upgraded with top of the line energy efficient stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, large microwave, range/oven, soft close drawers and garbage disposal. Granite counter tops and premium laminate flooring throughout with central a/c and a beautifully wood crafted ceiling fan. Bathroom features custom tile, hand held shower head, vanity medicine cabinet with mirrored interior, plus ceiling fan/heater. Bedroom offers a large designer mirrored double closet with custom built ins for ample space and LED recessed lighting with dimmers in this stunning unit! Enjoy the gorgeous mountain views from an ultra private balcony with a newly installed retractable awning! One private assigned parking space includes a large overhead storage locker unit. Great building located close to everything with quick access to freeway, shopping, dining and metro and conveniently located to South Lake and Old Town. Don't miss this gem! Pet Friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 N Los Robles Avenue have any available units?
605 N Los Robles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 N Los Robles Avenue have?
Some of 605 N Los Robles Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 N Los Robles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
605 N Los Robles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 N Los Robles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 N Los Robles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 605 N Los Robles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 605 N Los Robles Avenue offers parking.
Does 605 N Los Robles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 N Los Robles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 N Los Robles Avenue have a pool?
No, 605 N Los Robles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 605 N Los Robles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 605 N Los Robles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 605 N Los Robles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 N Los Robles Avenue has units with dishwashers.

