605 N Los Robles Avenue

Immaculate and newly updated one bedroom second floor balcony unit located in this highly sought after mid century building. The recently remodeled kitchen has been upgraded with top of the line energy efficient stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, large microwave, range/oven, soft close drawers and garbage disposal. Granite counter tops and premium laminate flooring throughout with central a/c and a beautifully wood crafted ceiling fan. Bathroom features custom tile, hand held shower head, vanity medicine cabinet with mirrored interior, plus ceiling fan/heater. Bedroom offers a large designer mirrored double closet with custom built ins for ample space and LED recessed lighting with dimmers in this stunning unit! Enjoy the gorgeous mountain views from an ultra private balcony with a newly installed retractable awning! One private assigned parking space includes a large overhead storage locker unit. Great building located close to everything with quick access to freeway, shopping, dining and metro and conveniently located to South Lake and Old Town. Don't miss this gem! Pet Friendly.