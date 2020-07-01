595 N Los Robles Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

Stunning, newly updated upper level one bedroom end unit with a PRIVATE PATIO! Super clean and spacious corner unit has tons of natural light and spectacular mountain views. Recently remodeled with exquisite attention to detail includes double crown molding, a sweet breakfast bar, granite counters, Stainless steel appliances, range oven, large microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Bathroom features custom tile, newly installed hand held shower head, and ceiling fan/heater. Beautiful premium laminate flooring, recessed lighting with dimmers, A/C unit with remote control, wood crafted ceiling fans, mirrored designer closet system with ample space and laundry hookups in the unit. Assigned parking spot with a storage locker and additional shared laundry area . Tall landscaping and fencing enhances privacy of a extensive courtyard. Located in this highly sought after Mid Century gated complex in the heart of Pasadena. Quick access to freeway/metro and conveniently located to South Lake and Old Town. Don't miss this gem! Pet Friendly!