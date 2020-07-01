All apartments in Pasadena
595 N Los Robles Avenue

595 Los Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

595 Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Villa Parke

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Stunning, newly updated upper level one bedroom end unit with a PRIVATE PATIO! Super clean and spacious corner unit has tons of natural light and spectacular mountain views. Recently remodeled with exquisite attention to detail includes double crown molding, a sweet breakfast bar, granite counters, Stainless steel appliances, range oven, large microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Bathroom features custom tile, newly installed hand held shower head, and ceiling fan/heater. Beautiful premium laminate flooring, recessed lighting with dimmers, A/C unit with remote control, wood crafted ceiling fans, mirrored designer closet system with ample space and laundry hookups in the unit. Assigned parking spot with a storage locker and additional shared laundry area . Tall landscaping and fencing enhances privacy of a extensive courtyard. Located in this highly sought after Mid Century gated complex in the heart of Pasadena. Quick access to freeway/metro and conveniently located to South Lake and Old Town. Don't miss this gem! Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 595 N Los Robles Avenue have any available units?
595 N Los Robles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 595 N Los Robles Avenue have?
Some of 595 N Los Robles Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 595 N Los Robles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
595 N Los Robles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 N Los Robles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 595 N Los Robles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 595 N Los Robles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 595 N Los Robles Avenue offers parking.
Does 595 N Los Robles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 595 N Los Robles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 N Los Robles Avenue have a pool?
No, 595 N Los Robles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 595 N Los Robles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 595 N Los Robles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 595 N Los Robles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 595 N Los Robles Avenue has units with dishwashers.

