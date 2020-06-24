497 E California Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

This updated Madison Heights one level flat has a great floor plan and is full of natural lights. A prime location for all the best places Pasadena offers including South Lake Shopping, Caltech, Paseo Colorado. This second floor home is quiet and private. The spacious living room has high ceilings, a decorative fireplace and sliding doors to a large private balcony overlooking handsome landscaping with a swimming pool and spa. Main bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet and a remodeled bath with a spacious newer stalled shower and a separate soaking tub. Secondary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a brand new bathroom. Den/home office has sliding doors to the balcony. It has own closet for storing supplies and a remodeled powder room nearby. Kitchen has been remodeled with brand new countertops, newer microwave oven and comes with a refrigerator and wine cooler. There is plenty of counter space and a pantry and built-ins in the kitchen. Laundry room with built-ins and full sized washer and dryer is conveniently located in the unit . Great floorplan! Two side-by-side parking spots are near the elevator. There is an exercise room and an extra storage. Call today!