Pasadena, CA
497 E California Boulevard
497 E California Boulevard

497 E California Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

497 E California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
This updated Madison Heights one level flat has a great floor plan and is full of natural lights. A prime location for all the best places Pasadena offers including South Lake Shopping, Caltech, Paseo Colorado. This second floor home is quiet and private. The spacious living room has high ceilings, a decorative fireplace and sliding doors to a large private balcony overlooking handsome landscaping with a swimming pool and spa. Main bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet and a remodeled bath with a spacious newer stalled shower and a separate soaking tub. Secondary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a brand new bathroom. Den/home office has sliding doors to the balcony. It has own closet for storing supplies and a remodeled powder room nearby. Kitchen has been remodeled with brand new countertops, newer microwave oven and comes with a refrigerator and wine cooler. There is plenty of counter space and a pantry and built-ins in the kitchen. Laundry room with built-ins and full sized washer and dryer is conveniently located in the unit . Great floorplan! Two side-by-side parking spots are near the elevator. There is an exercise room and an extra storage. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 497 E California Boulevard have any available units?
497 E California Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 497 E California Boulevard have?
Some of 497 E California Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 497 E California Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
497 E California Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 497 E California Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 497 E California Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 497 E California Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 497 E California Boulevard offers parking.
Does 497 E California Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 497 E California Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 497 E California Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 497 E California Boulevard has a pool.
Does 497 E California Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 497 E California Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 497 E California Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 497 E California Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
