Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly dog park e-payments internet access

Welcome home to Monarch Terrace Apartments, in beautiful Pasadena. These Pasadena Apartments are located just off the Metro Gold Line between Allen and Lake Stations, and the 134 and 210 freeways with connections to the 2 and the 110. We are just a few blocks from Paseo Colorado, an upscale outdoor mall in Pasadena, covering three city blocks with office space, shops, restaurants, and the popular Arclight Cinemas which boasts reserved seating, on-site bars and high-tech sound and picture.



The Historic Old Town Pasadena is located just 1.5 miles away, with world class shopping and beautiful restaurants for any occasion. Also in the neighborhood are The Norton Simon Museum of Art and the Rose Bowl which is home field for UCLA Bruins football and the site of the Rose Bowl Game. The Rose Bowl plays host to the annual July 4th Fireworks show since 1926 and is a fantastic venue for the monthly swap meet known for its antiques and laundry list concerts featuring many famous musical acts. Se