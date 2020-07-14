All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like Monarch Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
Monarch Terrace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:47 AM

Monarch Terrace

171 North Wilson Avenue · (818) 875-5491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Downtown Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

171 North Wilson Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,371

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,371

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monarch Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
dog park
e-payments
internet access
Welcome home to Monarch Terrace Apartments, in beautiful Pasadena. These Pasadena Apartments are located just off the Metro Gold Line between Allen and Lake Stations, and the 134 and 210 freeways with connections to the 2 and the 110. We are just a few blocks from Paseo Colorado, an upscale outdoor mall in Pasadena, covering three city blocks with office space, shops, restaurants, and the popular Arclight Cinemas which boasts reserved seating, on-site bars and high-tech sound and picture.

The Historic Old Town Pasadena is located just 1.5 miles away, with world class shopping and beautiful restaurants for any occasion. Also in the neighborhood are The Norton Simon Museum of Art and the Rose Bowl which is home field for UCLA Bruins football and the site of the Rose Bowl Game. The Rose Bowl plays host to the annual July 4th Fireworks show since 1926 and is a fantastic venue for the monthly swap meet known for its antiques and laundry list concerts featuring many famous musical acts. Se

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1,795-$2,195
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Max weight 85 lb each
Parking Details: Controlled Access Parking Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monarch Terrace have any available units?
Monarch Terrace has 2 units available starting at $2,371 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does Monarch Terrace have?
Some of Monarch Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monarch Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Monarch Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monarch Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Monarch Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Monarch Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Monarch Terrace offers parking.
Does Monarch Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Monarch Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Monarch Terrace have a pool?
No, Monarch Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Monarch Terrace have accessible units?
No, Monarch Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Monarch Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monarch Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Monarch Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity