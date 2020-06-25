All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 461 Del Monte Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
461 Del Monte Street
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM

461 Del Monte Street

461 Del Monte Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

461 Del Monte Street, Pasadena, CA 91103

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed Rooms, 1 Bath, 1 Car detach garage with a nice back yard. Closer to Rose bowl.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 Del Monte Street have any available units?
461 Del Monte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 461 Del Monte Street currently offering any rent specials?
461 Del Monte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Del Monte Street pet-friendly?
No, 461 Del Monte Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 461 Del Monte Street offer parking?
Yes, 461 Del Monte Street offers parking.
Does 461 Del Monte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 Del Monte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Del Monte Street have a pool?
No, 461 Del Monte Street does not have a pool.
Does 461 Del Monte Street have accessible units?
No, 461 Del Monte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 461 Del Monte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 461 Del Monte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 461 Del Monte Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 461 Del Monte Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oakland Summit
650 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton