Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
461 Del Monte Street
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
461 Del Monte Street
461 Del Monte Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
461 Del Monte Street, Pasadena, CA 91103
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed Rooms, 1 Bath, 1 Car detach garage with a nice back yard. Closer to Rose bowl.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 461 Del Monte Street have any available units?
461 Del Monte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 461 Del Monte Street currently offering any rent specials?
461 Del Monte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Del Monte Street pet-friendly?
No, 461 Del Monte Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 461 Del Monte Street offer parking?
Yes, 461 Del Monte Street offers parking.
Does 461 Del Monte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 Del Monte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Del Monte Street have a pool?
No, 461 Del Monte Street does not have a pool.
Does 461 Del Monte Street have accessible units?
No, 461 Del Monte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 461 Del Monte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 461 Del Monte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 461 Del Monte Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 461 Del Monte Street does not have units with air conditioning.
