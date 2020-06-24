All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 385 Cliff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
385 Cliff Drive
Last updated April 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

385 Cliff Drive

385 Cliff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

385 Cliff Drive, Pasadena, CA 91107
Hastings Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Rare opportunity to rent in the desirable Hastings Ranch East Pasadena garden-style condominium. This second level unit is located in the rear of the complex and has a wonderful view of the treetops and the San Gabriel Valley. The eleven unit complex features mature landscaping. With its treehouse-like privacy, Unit Ten has no common walls. There are two bedrooms, two baths and an open floor plan. Included with this unit is two side-by-side covered parking spaces with overhead storage. Refrigerator and dish washer included; the laundry room is common. The Hastings Ranch neighborhood is convenient to shopping and transportation with easy access to both the Foothill(210) Freeway and the Gold Line light rail station at Sierra Madre Villa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 Cliff Drive have any available units?
385 Cliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 Cliff Drive have?
Some of 385 Cliff Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 Cliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
385 Cliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Cliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 385 Cliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 385 Cliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 385 Cliff Drive offers parking.
Does 385 Cliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 Cliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Cliff Drive have a pool?
No, 385 Cliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 385 Cliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 385 Cliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Cliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 385 Cliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton