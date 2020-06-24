385 Cliff Drive

Amenities

Rare opportunity to rent in the desirable Hastings Ranch East Pasadena garden-style condominium. This second level unit is located in the rear of the complex and has a wonderful view of the treetops and the San Gabriel Valley. The eleven unit complex features mature landscaping. With its treehouse-like privacy, Unit Ten has no common walls. There are two bedrooms, two baths and an open floor plan. Included with this unit is two side-by-side covered parking spaces with overhead storage. Refrigerator and dish washer included; the laundry room is common. The Hastings Ranch neighborhood is convenient to shopping and transportation with easy access to both the Foothill(210) Freeway and the Gold Line light rail station at Sierra Madre Villa.