379 N Mentor Avenue

379 North Mentor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

379 North Mentor Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in convenient and desirable neighborhood, close to Pasadena City College & Cal Tech, south Lake Ave business and shopping district, Paseo Colorado, Old Town Pasadena. Easy access to the 210 FWY, and walking distance to Metro Gold Line station. Open floor plan, living room with fireplace, master bathroom has jacuzzi tub, walk-in closet. Central A/C and heat. Attached 2-car garage with direct access to unit. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will be provided by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 N Mentor Avenue have any available units?
379 N Mentor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 379 N Mentor Avenue have?
Some of 379 N Mentor Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 379 N Mentor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
379 N Mentor Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 N Mentor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 379 N Mentor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 379 N Mentor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 379 N Mentor Avenue does offer parking.
Does 379 N Mentor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 379 N Mentor Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 N Mentor Avenue have a pool?
No, 379 N Mentor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 379 N Mentor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 379 N Mentor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 379 N Mentor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 379 N Mentor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
