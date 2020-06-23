379 N Mentor Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in convenient and desirable neighborhood, close to Pasadena City College & Cal Tech, south Lake Ave business and shopping district, Paseo Colorado, Old Town Pasadena. Easy access to the 210 FWY, and walking distance to Metro Gold Line station. Open floor plan, living room with fireplace, master bathroom has jacuzzi tub, walk-in closet. Central A/C and heat. Attached 2-car garage with direct access to unit. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will be provided by landlord.