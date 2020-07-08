344 S Allen Avenue

Amenities

Located near CalTech and the Huntington Library and Gardens, this traditional home has three bedrooms and a family room that can be used as a fourth bedroom. There is a lovely private yard with fruit trees and room for a barbeque grill. The kitchen has granite counters and backsplash and stainless appliances; stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, The laundry is attached to the garage and has a soaking sink and storage. Water, gardening and three on-site parking spaces are included. The garageis excluded from the lease but will be made available for an additional $500.