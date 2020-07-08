All apartments in Pasadena
344 S Allen Avenue
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:48 AM

344 S Allen Avenue

344 Allen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

344 Allen Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Greenwood-Allen

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located near CalTech and the Huntington Library and Gardens, this traditional home has three bedrooms and a family room that can be used as a fourth bedroom. There is a lovely private yard with fruit trees and room for a barbeque grill. The kitchen has granite counters and backsplash and stainless appliances; stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, The laundry is attached to the garage and has a soaking sink and storage. Water, gardening and three on-site parking spaces are included. The garageis excluded from the lease but will be made available for an additional $500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 S Allen Avenue have any available units?
344 S Allen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 S Allen Avenue have?
Some of 344 S Allen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 S Allen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
344 S Allen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 S Allen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 344 S Allen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 344 S Allen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 344 S Allen Avenue offers parking.
Does 344 S Allen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 344 S Allen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 S Allen Avenue have a pool?
No, 344 S Allen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 344 S Allen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 344 S Allen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 344 S Allen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 S Allen Avenue has units with dishwashers.

