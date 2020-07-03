331 S Orange Grove Boulevard

Amenities

Wonderful stately unit on the corner GROUND floor across from the Wrigley Mansion. Easy access to Old Town and Freeway access. Good proximity to Los Angeles and South Pasadena, Rose Bowl, Norton Simon and some of the areas greatest Restaurants. This lovely unit have been recently updated. Very nice hardwood floors, recessed lighting throughout, Great Kitchen with newer appliances. Good sized bedrooms with room for loads of books. Wonderful grounds and neighborhood. This unit has UTILITIES INCLUDED in the lease price. Which includes Water, Trash, HOA, Gas, Electric, and Gardener. Newly painted interior and many windows shuttered, to view the grounds. There is in the unit laundry hookups. Has a nice enclosed Sun Room facing Orange Grove, Views of the Wrigley Mansion and the Yearly ROSE PARADE. Plus a small Patiooff the second bedroom. Complex has a pool and this unit has a one car garage with storage.