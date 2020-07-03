All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:08 PM

331 S Orange Grove Boulevard

331 Orange Grove Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

331 Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91105
Lower Arroyo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful stately unit on the corner GROUND floor across from the Wrigley Mansion. Easy access to Old Town and Freeway access. Good proximity to Los Angeles and South Pasadena, Rose Bowl, Norton Simon and some of the areas greatest Restaurants. This lovely unit have been recently updated. Very nice hardwood floors, recessed lighting throughout, Great Kitchen with newer appliances. Good sized bedrooms with room for loads of books. Wonderful grounds and neighborhood. This unit has UTILITIES INCLUDED in the lease price. Which includes Water, Trash, HOA, Gas, Electric, and Gardener. Newly painted interior and many windows shuttered, to view the grounds. There is in the unit laundry hookups. Has a nice enclosed Sun Room facing Orange Grove, Views of the Wrigley Mansion and the Yearly ROSE PARADE. Plus a small Patiooff the second bedroom. Complex has a pool and this unit has a one car garage with storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 S Orange Grove Boulevard have any available units?
331 S Orange Grove Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 331 S Orange Grove Boulevard have?
Some of 331 S Orange Grove Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 S Orange Grove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
331 S Orange Grove Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 S Orange Grove Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 331 S Orange Grove Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 331 S Orange Grove Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 331 S Orange Grove Boulevard offers parking.
Does 331 S Orange Grove Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 S Orange Grove Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 S Orange Grove Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 331 S Orange Grove Boulevard has a pool.
Does 331 S Orange Grove Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 331 S Orange Grove Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 331 S Orange Grove Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 S Orange Grove Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

