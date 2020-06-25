3069 San Pasqual St

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 3 bath, beautiful home in desirable neighborhood on San Pasqual Street in Pasadena. Heated pool in enclosed back yard with fruit trees. Central air and heat. Washer, dryer, oven, refrigerator, dish washer. Fireplace in Living Room and Den. 2 Car Garage and driveway with additional parking. *NOTE: Can be rented as furnished or unfurnished.
Owner pays for gardener and pool maintenance.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pasadena-ca?lid=12677682
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5225869)