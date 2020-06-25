All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

3069 San Pasqual St

3069 San Pasqual Street · No Longer Available
Location

3069 San Pasqual Street, Pasadena, CA 91107
Eaton Blanche Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 Bedroom, 3 bath, beautiful home in desirable neighborhood on San Pasqual Street in Pasadena. Heated pool in enclosed back yard with fruit trees. Central air and heat. Washer, dryer, oven, refrigerator, dish washer. Fireplace in Living Room and Den. 2 Car Garage and driveway with additional parking. *NOTE: Can be rented as furnished or unfurnished.

Owner pays for gardener and pool maintenance.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pasadena-ca?lid=12677682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3069 San Pasqual St have any available units?
3069 San Pasqual St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 3069 San Pasqual St have?
Some of 3069 San Pasqual St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3069 San Pasqual St currently offering any rent specials?
3069 San Pasqual St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3069 San Pasqual St pet-friendly?
No, 3069 San Pasqual St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 3069 San Pasqual St offer parking?
Yes, 3069 San Pasqual St offers parking.
Does 3069 San Pasqual St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3069 San Pasqual St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3069 San Pasqual St have a pool?
Yes, 3069 San Pasqual St has a pool.
Does 3069 San Pasqual St have accessible units?
No, 3069 San Pasqual St does not have accessible units.
Does 3069 San Pasqual St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3069 San Pasqual St has units with dishwashers.
