Pasadena, CA
2735 San Pasqual Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:49 AM

2735 San Pasqual Street

2735 San Pasqual Street · No Longer Available
Location

2735 San Pasqual Street, Pasadena, CA 91107
Eaton Blanche Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths home located in a very quiet neighborhood of Pasadena close to Cal Tech and San Marino. This move in condition home features a great floor plan with abundant natural light. Front entry opens into the spacious Living Room. Recently remodeled Kitchen with granite countertops opens to Family Room with large sliding glass doors to go out to the covered patio and the backyard. The Master Suite includes a large closet and Master Bath. Other 2 bedrooms are decent size. Central A/C, fruit trees in the back yard. Note: there is another family live in the Guest unit attached to the Garage, but the backyard is private to the main house. The whole house including the guest unit can be rented for $4,900. Close to freeways, PPC, restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2735 San Pasqual Street have any available units?
2735 San Pasqual Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2735 San Pasqual Street have?
Some of 2735 San Pasqual Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2735 San Pasqual Street currently offering any rent specials?
2735 San Pasqual Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 San Pasqual Street pet-friendly?
No, 2735 San Pasqual Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2735 San Pasqual Street offer parking?
Yes, 2735 San Pasqual Street offers parking.
Does 2735 San Pasqual Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2735 San Pasqual Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 San Pasqual Street have a pool?
No, 2735 San Pasqual Street does not have a pool.
Does 2735 San Pasqual Street have accessible units?
No, 2735 San Pasqual Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 San Pasqual Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2735 San Pasqual Street does not have units with dishwashers.
