2735 San Pasqual Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning

Beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths home located in a very quiet neighborhood of Pasadena close to Cal Tech and San Marino. This move in condition home features a great floor plan with abundant natural light. Front entry opens into the spacious Living Room. Recently remodeled Kitchen with granite countertops opens to Family Room with large sliding glass doors to go out to the covered patio and the backyard. The Master Suite includes a large closet and Master Bath. Other 2 bedrooms are decent size. Central A/C, fruit trees in the back yard. Note: there is another family live in the Guest unit attached to the Garage, but the backyard is private to the main house. The whole house including the guest unit can be rented for $4,900. Close to freeways, PPC, restaurants and shops.