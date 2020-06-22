259 N Chester Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Large Modern Freshly Renovated 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in the Heart of Charming Pasadena.

***Photos are of a different but similar unit. The unit being rented has white paint, grey countertops, steel appliances.

Location: South of the 210, easy access to freeways. Very quiet shaded street with large trees.



Nearby: Public Transit, Starbucks, Paseo Colorado, Old Town Pasadena, CalTech, Art Center, Pasadena City College (PCC)



Laundry: Yes (Hookups In unit)

Storage: Yes

Central AC: Yes

Central Heating: Yes

Balcony: Yes

Patio: Yes

Pets: No

Water: Included in rent

Trash: Included in rent

Parking: Garage with 2 spots

Flooring: Brand New Hardwood Floors!

Kitchen: Newly renovated! New Granite Countertops



Date Available: Now

Security Deposit: 2202

First Month's Rent: $2202 due at move in

Rent: $2202



Questions, Rent, Lease: Please contact property manager by text (preferred) or call: Anthony at (626)592-2982

Showings: Text for a showing. Showing will be happening Dec 16-22



Application Link: https://www.avail.co/l/162555