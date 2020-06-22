259 N Chester Ave

Amenities
Large Modern Freshly Renovated 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in the Heart of Charming Pasadena.
***Photos are of a different but similar unit. The unit being rented has white paint, grey countertops, steel appliances.
Location: South of the 210, easy access to freeways. Very quiet shaded street with large trees.
Nearby: Public Transit, Starbucks, Paseo Colorado, Old Town Pasadena, CalTech, Art Center, Pasadena City College (PCC)
Laundry: Yes (Hookups In unit)
Storage: Yes
Central AC: Yes
Central Heating: Yes
Balcony: Yes
Patio: Yes
Pets: No
Water: Included in rent
Trash: Included in rent
Parking: Garage with 2 spots
Flooring: Brand New Hardwood Floors!
Kitchen: Newly renovated! New Granite Countertops
Date Available: Now
Security Deposit: 2202
First Month's Rent: $2202 due at move in
Rent: $2202
Questions, Rent, Lease: Please contact property manager by text (preferred) or call: Anthony at (626)592-2982
Showings: Text for a showing. Showing will be happening Dec 16-22
Application Link: https://www.avail.co/l/162555