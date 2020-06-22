All apartments in Pasadena
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

259 N Chester Ave

259 North Chester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

259 North Chester Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Catalina Villas

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Large Modern Freshly Renovated 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in the Heart of Charming Pasadena.
***Photos are of a different but similar unit. The unit being rented has white paint, grey countertops, steel appliances.
Location: South of the 210, easy access to freeways. Very quiet shaded street with large trees.

Nearby: Public Transit, Starbucks, Paseo Colorado, Old Town Pasadena, CalTech, Art Center, Pasadena City College (PCC)

Laundry: Yes (Hookups In unit)
Storage: Yes
Central AC: Yes
Central Heating: Yes
Balcony: Yes
Patio: Yes
Pets: No
Water: Included in rent
Trash: Included in rent
Parking: Garage with 2 spots
Flooring: Brand New Hardwood Floors!
Kitchen: Newly renovated! New Granite Countertops

Date Available: Now
Security Deposit: 2202
First Month's Rent: $2202 due at move in
Rent: $2202

Questions, Rent, Lease: Please contact property manager by text (preferred) or call: Anthony at (626)592-2982
Showings: Text for a showing. Showing will be happening Dec 16-22

Application Link: https://www.avail.co/l/162555

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 N Chester Ave have any available units?
259 N Chester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 259 N Chester Ave have?
Some of 259 N Chester Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 N Chester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
259 N Chester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 N Chester Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 259 N Chester Ave is pet friendly.
Does 259 N Chester Ave offer parking?
Yes, 259 N Chester Ave offers parking.
Does 259 N Chester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 259 N Chester Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 N Chester Ave have a pool?
No, 259 N Chester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 259 N Chester Ave have accessible units?
No, 259 N Chester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 259 N Chester Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 259 N Chester Ave has units with dishwashers.
