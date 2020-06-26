All apartments in Pasadena
Pasadena, CA
250 250 S Pasadena Avenue
250 250 S Pasadena Avenue

250 South Pasadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

250 South Pasadena Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91105
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Hello, my name is Jenna and I am looking for someone to rent my apartment for just 2 months while Im away from town. Very urgent. I need someone who is clean and knows how to respect other peoples property. I have cute teddy bears on my bed, so if you ever get lonely you can fall asleep with them. Please send me a message if interested.

About the Apartment.
-1st floor
- Fully furnished
- has TV, Wii (Netflix, hulu)
- dryer and washer set in unit
- Close to Old Town, all walking distance(restaurants, shopping outlets)
- Access to Apartment gym, swimming pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 250 S Pasadena Avenue have any available units?
250 250 S Pasadena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 250 250 S Pasadena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
250 250 S Pasadena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 250 S Pasadena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 250 250 S Pasadena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 250 250 S Pasadena Avenue offer parking?
No, 250 250 S Pasadena Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 250 250 S Pasadena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 250 S Pasadena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 250 S Pasadena Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 250 250 S Pasadena Avenue has a pool.
Does 250 250 S Pasadena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 250 250 S Pasadena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 250 250 S Pasadena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 250 S Pasadena Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 250 S Pasadena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 250 S Pasadena Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
