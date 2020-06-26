250 250 S Pasadena Avenue

Amenities

gym pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities gym pool

Hello, my name is Jenna and I am looking for someone to rent my apartment for just 2 months while Im away from town. Very urgent. I need someone who is clean and knows how to respect other peoples property. I have cute teddy bears on my bed, so if you ever get lonely you can fall asleep with them. Please send me a message if interested.



About the Apartment.

-1st floor

- Fully furnished

- has TV, Wii (Netflix, hulu)

- dryer and washer set in unit

- Close to Old Town, all walking distance(restaurants, shopping outlets)

- Access to Apartment gym, swimming pool