Last updated May 5 2020 at 2:07 PM

249 Alpine Street

249 Alpine Street · No Longer Available
Location

249 Alpine Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Like new inside and out, this light and bright Windemere townhome with high ceilings and loft-style bedroom has it all! Just completed, new total renovation includes new kitchen and bathroom with beautiful quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, new cabinets with polished chrome handles, new plumbing fixtures & sinks, and new Stainless Fridgedaire appliance including dishwasher, gas range and microwave. The home has been painted throughout, has new wood-like luxury flooring, new polished chrome light fixtures and new door hardware. Plumbing lines inside walls and water heater have been replaced and bathtub has been re-glazed. There is lots of storage with a pantry closet, linen closet, large walk-in closet in bedroom, shelving in nook at bottom of staircase to garage, and shelving along garage wall.This self-contained townhome has a one car garage with remote controlled door, and direct access inside home. The Speed Queen side- by-side washer and dryer are located in the garageand free for tenant's use. The private gated patio with small garden area in front offers a peek-a-boo mountain view and easy access along a meandering landscaped path to the community pool and spa area. This highly desirable complex has new painted exteriors & fixtures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Alpine Street have any available units?
249 Alpine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 249 Alpine Street have?
Some of 249 Alpine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Alpine Street currently offering any rent specials?
249 Alpine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Alpine Street pet-friendly?
No, 249 Alpine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 249 Alpine Street offer parking?
Yes, 249 Alpine Street offers parking.
Does 249 Alpine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 Alpine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Alpine Street have a pool?
Yes, 249 Alpine Street has a pool.
Does 249 Alpine Street have accessible units?
No, 249 Alpine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Alpine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 Alpine Street has units with dishwashers.

