249 Alpine Street

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Like new inside and out, this light and bright Windemere townhome with high ceilings and loft-style bedroom has it all! Just completed, new total renovation includes new kitchen and bathroom with beautiful quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, new cabinets with polished chrome handles, new plumbing fixtures & sinks, and new Stainless Fridgedaire appliance including dishwasher, gas range and microwave. The home has been painted throughout, has new wood-like luxury flooring, new polished chrome light fixtures and new door hardware. Plumbing lines inside walls and water heater have been replaced and bathtub has been re-glazed. There is lots of storage with a pantry closet, linen closet, large walk-in closet in bedroom, shelving in nook at bottom of staircase to garage, and shelving along garage wall.This self-contained townhome has a one car garage with remote controlled door, and direct access inside home. The Speed Queen side- by-side washer and dryer are located in the garageand free for tenant's use. The private gated patio with small garden area in front offers a peek-a-boo mountain view and easy access along a meandering landscaped path to the community pool and spa area. This highly desirable complex has new painted exteriors & fixtures.